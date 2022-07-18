George Ezra reflects on music and the pandemic in trailer for new documentary

George Ezra

George Ezra can be seen battling wind, rain and midges as he contemplates the impact of the pandemic on musicians across the country in the trailer for his new documentary.

The film, titled End To End, follows a journey the singer made in 2021 where he walked 1,200 miles over 95 days from Land’s End in southern England to the most northern tip of the UK mainland, John O’Groats.

Ezra, 29, treated 40,000 fans at his Finsbury Park gig on Sunday by playing the trailer of the upcoming documentary, which is due to be released in cinemas for one day only on August 29.

The first look clip shows the Green Green Grass singer’s meteoric rise to fame before the pandemic put everything on hold.

He then embarks on the mammoth journey of walking from one side of the country to the other with two of his closest friends.

Along the way, they meet musicians and reconnect with the UK after months of isolation.

The singer also reflects on his relationship to his music and live performance.

The film will also feature acoustic performances and is soundtracked by the creation of new songs from his latest third studio album, Gold Rush Kid.

End To End will be released in UK and Irish cinemas for one day only on August 29.