Gigi Hadid pledges to donate catwalk show earnings to Ukraine relief

Gigi Hadid has pledged to donate her earnings from the current fashion week shows “to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine”.

The catwalk star, who is one of the most high-profile models to appear at the autumn/winter collections as they are unveiled around the world, said she will also continue to offer support to Palestinians who are suffering.

Her father, the real estate developer Mohamed Hadid, was born in Palestine and fled to Syrian refugee camps with his family as a baby.

She wrote on Instagram: “Having a set Fashion Month schedule has meant that my colleagues and I often present new fashion collections during heartbreaking and traumatic times in history.

“We don’t have control over most of our work schedules, but we would like to walk ‘for’ something.

“Following in the footsteps of my friend @micarganaraz, I am pledging to donate my earnings from the Fall 2022 shows to aid those suffering from the war in Ukraine, as well as continuing to support those experiencing the same in Palestine.

“Our eyes and hearts must be open to all human injustice.

“May we all see each other as brothers and sisters, beyond politics, beyond race, beyond religion.

“At the the end of the day, innocent lives pay for war- not leaders.

“HANDS OFF UKRAINE. HANDS OFF PALESTINE. PEACE. PEACE. PEACE.”

Gigi Hadid on the Versace catwalk in Milan (Antonio Calanni/AP)

Hadid has appeared in catwalk shows for fashion labels including Versace, Moschino, Off-White and Vivienne Westwood over the past few weeks.