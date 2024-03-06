Doctor Who fans from across the world to descend on Great Barr for weekend of sci-fi fun

For the first time in more than 40 years, the annual weekend convention of the Doctor Who Appreciation Society is coming to Great Barr.

The Capitol Seven Wonders will take place at the Holiday Inn at Junction 7 of the M6 across the weekend of April 27 and 28.

Fans of the long-running sci-fi TV series from across the country as well as the USA, Germany, France, Ireland and the Netherlands are expected to travel to the event.

There will be a mix of guest panels, on-screen presentations, autographs, photo studio, merchandise and much more.

Among the guests are Seventh Doctor Sylvester McCoy, his companion Sophie Aldred (Ace), Katy Manning (Jo Grant), Frazer Hines (Jamie) and Carole Ann Ford (the First Doctor's granddaughter Susan).

Rachelle Beinart, who played Janis Goblin in Ncuti Gatwa's first full story 'The Church on Ruby Road', will also be in attendance as well as many other alumni from across the 61-year span of the programme.

The Doctor Who Appreciation Society (DWAS) was founded in 1976 and is the oldest Doctor Who fan club in the world.

The society staged the first ever convention in 1977 and remains active within fandom nearly 50 years on.

Weekend tickets cost £155 for members and £160 for non-members.

For more information visit dwasonline.co.uk/thecapitol.