Black Country rock legend Robert Plant jams with late bandmate's sister at Blackpool gig

The former Led Zeppelin front man, who was born in West Bromwich, was spotted in the audience by singer Deborah Bonham, sister of the late Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham, at the UK Blues, Rhythm & Rock Festival at Blackpool's Winter Gardens, Lancashire Post reports.

She was performing at the time with her band Bonham-Bullick.

Plant was then invited on stage by his former bandmate's sister to cheers from the audience.

Suzi Dian, the singer from Plant's new band Saving Grace, also joined them on stage.

One of the brightest stars to come from the Black Country, Plant was born in West Bromwich in 1948, but grew up in Hayley Green, Halesowen, and attended King Edward VI Grammar School in Stourbridge.