Classic Ibiza bringing Balearic beats back to Weston Park next week

Classic Ibiza returns to Weston Park on July 15

Classic Ibiza, which is an orchestral celebration of the very best in 'stately house music', will return to the venue on July 15.

Headlined by the 32-piece Urban Soul Orchestra, the family-friendly show kicked off its summer tour at Ragley Hall in Warwickshire, performing to a capacity audience of more than 9,000 people.

At Weston Park, the gates will open at 5.30pm with a new chill-out DJ set.

Former Pacha Ibiza resident DJ Jose Luis will then take control of the decks for his Latin house set, which for the first time includes a live jamming session with members of USO.

At 8pm, USO take centre stage with DJ Goldierocks for the San Miguel sundowner set.

The set includes a total of 14 tracks, including five new orchestrations from the likes of Chicane, Goldie and Laurent Garnier.

USO have performed with dance music royalty, including Groove Armada and Robert Miles.

At 9pm, USO take a short break for Goldierocks’ deep house DJ set.

The evening's main event will see USO and Goldierocks reunited on stage for the dance set.

Packed full of house classics, the set includes 10 completely new arrangements and is accompanied by a laser show.

Limited tickets are still available.

People can bring their own picnic or visit the on-site street-food vendors and bar.

Tickets cost £48 for adults, £24 for children and under fives go free.