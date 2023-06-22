Ready to rock for sunny Romstock

DUDLEY COPYRIGHT MNA MEDIA TIM THURSFIELD 21/06/23.Mark Moran, Emma Bourne, Lee Southall and Mick Couch get set for Romstock Music Festival, which takes place in Halesowen on Saturday..

The final preparations are being made to the 12th Romstock festival on Saturday, which attracts up to 2,000 music fans to the village of Romsley, near Halesowen.

Travelling all the way from Stockholm are Abba tribute band Strictly Abba, and they will be joined by Robbie Williams tribute artist Dan Budd, and the Ed Sheeran Experience which has been endorsed by the ginger-topped singer himself.

The fun starts at midday, with the Expresso Bongo Orchestra performing soul and funk music.

Plenty in the Tank be play the hits of the 60s, 70s and 80s, while the Expresso Bongo Orchestra.

Punk and new-wave band Vaseline, featuring poet 'Spoz' who performed in the opening ceremony of last year's Commonwealth Games, will also be on the bill, along with Skastuds ska band.

The festival was first held in 2012, when Romsley Parish Council chairman John Price asked his son-in-law Mark Moran to help out with music for the village's Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The first event was attended by about 150 people, prompting the parish council to make it an annual event.

"Romstock has grown considerably since then with audiences in their thousands watching the finest bands on the circuit," said Mark, who still organises the music.

One of the highlights was in 2017 when the surviving members of the original Quarrymen – the band that became The Beatles – played at the festival.

He added that Romsley Parish Council had teamed up with Social Eats to supply a variety of street food and drinks.

"It truly is a great event for all the family," said Mark. "And for once the weather forecast is looking very good indeed."