Church pulls out the stops for young organists

Organ restoration celebration in 2022 at St Peter's Collegiate Church

Wolverhampton's St Peter’s Collegiate Church hosted a children's day organised by ichfield District Organists’ Association and the Wolverhampton Music Education Hub which offered youngsters an opportunity to have a go on the new organ at the Lichfield Street place of worship.

The sessions were led by tutors and Fellows of the Royal College of Organists, Callum Alger and Charles Francis, who are both award winning musicians.

The free event for primary and secondary school pupils was held to mark International Organ Day.

Up and coming events include an organ festival featuring performances by adults Martin Baker on May 13, Richard Pinel on June 17 and Charles Francis on July 8. Tickets are priced at £10, season tickets £25, entry is free for under 18s free although these must also be booked. Tickets are available at website Trybooking.com