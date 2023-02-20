Two new acts announced for revamped Wolverhampton Civic Hall

Sparks

The American band Sparks and Viking heavy metal band Amon Amarth have joined the expanding line-up to mark the reopening of the iconic building this June.

Sparks is a two-man band, created by Californian brothers Ron and Russell Mael in the late sixties, originally under the name Halfnelson.

Their career moved through many genres, including art rock, glam, big band swing, electro-disco, new wave and synthpop, taking in collaborations with Todd Rundgren, Les Rita Mitsouko, Tony Visconti, Franz Ferdinand and Giorgio Moroder.

Amon Amarth, proponents of "Viking heavy metal", formed in Tumba, Sweden, in 1992 and have forged a legacy over three decades.

The Halls Wolverhampton will officially reopen in June following a major multi-million-pound refurbishment programme undertaken by Wolverhampton Council in partnership with by AEG Presents.

Visitors will enjoy more comfortable seats, a greater number of bars and enhanced space to socialise, expanded and revamped toilet facilities, lift access for those viewing from the new balcony level, better access arrangements for disabled visitors (including enhanced wheelchair access), a greater number of accessible viewing points and improved room temperatures through the installation of a new air handling system.

AEG Presents UK said: "With the doors due to open in June, the iconic building, formerly known as The Civic Halls, is set to provide a much-needed world class venue for the area, building on its rich musical heritage."

The 3,404-capacity ‘The Civic at The Halls Wolverhampton’ and 1,289 ‘The Wulfrun at The Halls Wolverhampton’ will play a key part in the city’s economic recovery hosting leading music and entertainment performers, as well as business events and conferences.

Wolverhampton Council said it will attract hundreds of thousands of visitors to the city, boosting the local economy by £10 million per annum, as well as benefitting local businesses, creating new employment opportunities, raising the city’s national and international profile.

Tickets to see artists including Penn and Teller, The Vamps, McFly, Leftfield, The Sugababes, and Siouxie are already on sale amongst many more.