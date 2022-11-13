Pop star Belle inspires pupils on tour of schools

Belle performed at Walton Hall Academy in Eccleshall

Singer Belle, who has just released Just B U, visited Walton Hall Academy as part of a five-week school tour.

The 15-year-old performed her songs as well as talking with schoolchildren in years three to 10 about mental health, online safety and cyber bullying.

The tour was overseen and promoted via The Prime Agency and gave Belle the chance to share her own experiences.

The singer, whose mum Anna Kumble is former 90s pop star Lolly, has previously spoken of the challenges of growing up.

She is home educated after being bullied as a child at school but has bounced back is ready to take the music industry by storm.

She writes songs based on her experiences and says they have a strong message of kindness and hope.

Mum Anna – who is set to star as the Wicked Queen in pantomime at Telford Theatre – said: "Belle loved her visit to the school and the whole tour.

"She's growing and has gained confidence in herself, connecting with the kids. She sang and chatted to them about the importance of mental, as well as physical, health.

"She spoke about her own experiences and did some Q&As which were really good.

"The visits have been really interactive with the sessions going whereever the kids want to take it."

Belle recently said: " "As a teenager, I just think people should feel they can be themselves.

"I was bullied when I was younger, which led to me being home-schooled.

"Through that bullying experience, I have found I don't want to be a pupil pleaser and I don't think anyone else should be."