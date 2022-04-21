Sutton Coldfield singer-song writer James Michael launches new music

James Whiting, who performs as James Michael, from Sutton Coldfield

James Michael wrote the lyrics for Zanetti’s Without You, featuring Jenny Jones.

And he’s also just released Intoxicated Luv, which has been given a play on BBC Introducing and has more than 10,000 views on Youtube.

Now James is hoping to drum up more interest in his songs and share his passion for music – he writes a song every day – to a wider audience.

“Intoxicate Luv is going well and it’s been played by BBC Introducing,” he said. “I wrote it about a year ago, not long after coming up with Without You for Tom.

“I wrote it in a day and it came from nowhere. I don’t know what I am going to write from day to day. A lot of it is spur of the moment stuff."

“I write every single day and have done pretty much for 16 years. It comes naturally to me.

“I’m proud of this one. It is a summer love story – about love where it’s on and off, you wind each other up but you are in love. I’d love to get it onto Radio One.”

James admits he was thrilled to have a song picked up by Zanetti, best known for his songs “Darlin’” and “You Want Me”, both of which received silver and platinum BFI certifications respectively.

“He sent me an instrumental and asked of I could write anything for it,” said James. “I had it and an hour later I sent him what I’d written and done and he loved it. It went from there. Tom’s got a lot of fans and they loved it. It was different for him and it was a deep and meaningful song.”

“The day I wrote the song was the day George Floyd died in America. His words ‘I can’t breathe’ part inspired my writing that day.

“It was a line that stuck in my head and a powerful phrase to put into a song.”

James is hoping that he can make his mark on the music industry, moving forward.