How to get tickets for star-studded Concert for Ukraine in Birmingham

Camila Cabello is one of the stars booked to perform at Concert for Ukraine

Ed Sheeran, Camila Cabello and rock band Snow Patrol are three of the performers booked to play at the Resorts World Arena in Concert for Ukraine.

The two-hour show will raise money for the humanitarian appeal in the eastern European country and will be broadcast live on ITV, STV, ITV Hub and STV Player.

The concert is expected to raise more than £3 million with advertising revenue generated from the broadcast also being donated to the Disasters Emergency Committee by ITV.

Organisers are promising a combination of "emotive music performances with short films recognising the ongoing relief efforts and the plight faced by people affected by the conflict", with viewers able to donate money throughout the show.

When is the Concert for Ukraine?

The concert will be on Tuesday, March 29, at Birmingham's Resorts World Arena.

Who is performing?

So far five artists have been confirmed:

Camila Cabello

Ed Sheeran

Emeli Sandé

Gregory Porter

Snow Patrol

How to get tickets for the concert?

Tickets will be released tomorrow (Tuesday, March 22) at midday.

Prices will start at £52, and includes the service fee while a £2.95 admin fee will also apply.

They will be available from the Resorts World Arena website, with the venue promising to email a link to buy tickets to those who sign up.