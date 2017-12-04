Advertising
How a tweet about Taylor Swift turned into a celebration of remarkable women
Despite what Swifties will have you believe there are plenty of females who make the cut.
When a Twitter user asked the internet to “name a bitch badder than Taylor Swift”, it’s safe to say the internet answered.
The thread – which quickly became a history lesson on some of the most remarkable women from the past – has received over 8,800 replies.
The supposedly rhetorical question resulted in tributes to women who have demonstrated social resistance, Holocaust survivors and even female pirates.
And here are some of our favourite replies:
There were those who paid homage to warrior queens
Advertising
Others mentioned World War II Heroes
Advertising
These users paid tribute to social justice fighters
Not forgetting these bad-ass pirates
These awesome astronauts also made the list
These more modern heroines were mentioned too
Some took the opportunity to tribute some of the powerful women within their own lives
Others even nominated themselves
And of course no bad-ass female list would be complete without Stranger Things’ Eleven
Advertising
Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.