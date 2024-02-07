New dark kitchens deal will bring Indian Street food to customers' doors

Renowned vendor Jugad has swapped the pavement for Deliveroo's dark kitchens, where restaurants set up specialist kitchens for delivery, to broaden its customer base.

Traditionally, street food vendors faced challenges when it came to testing new ideas and receiving immediate feedback. The transition to brick-and-mortar locations was often a risky endeavor. However, with the advent of Dark Kitchens, operators like Jugad are rewriting the rules of the game.

Previously only available in London, the Deliveroo deal means Midlands food lovers will get their first experience of Jugad's menu.

Jugad's foray into the world of Dark Kitchens has allowed them to test exciting new concepts, receive real-time feedback from customers, and refine their offerings based on the evolving tastes of their audience. This innovative approach not only minimises the risks associated with traditional expansion but also fosters an environment where culinary experimentation thrives.

Jugad founder Marco Scolaro said: ""We are thrilled to partner with Deliveroo to bring Jugad's vibrant street food experience directly to the doorsteps of food enthusiasts.

"Dark Kitchens have become our playground for culinary exploration, enabling us to experiment with diverse flavors, listen to our customers, and perfect our recipes before considering brick-and-mortar establishments."

The success of Jugad on Deliveroo serves as a testament to the power of Dark Kitchens as culinary incubators. As a result, street food vendors are finding a low-risk, high-reward avenue for showcasing their creativity and building a dedicated customer base.

Dark Kitchens, once a mysterious corner of the food industry, are now emerging as the breeding grounds for the next generation of culinary sensations. Jugad's journey with Deliveroo is not just about delivering delicious meals but also about redefining the way street food concepts come to life and flourish in the ever-evolving world of gastronomy.