Sedgley pub reopening after £70,000 refurbishment

The pub, in Gospel End Street, which dates from the early 19th Century, is opening its doors to the public from midday on Friday.

It has received a £70,000 refurbishment from new operators The Red Pub Company, and six new bar staff have been recruited.

Director Paul Jones said the Grade II listed pub now offers six hand pulls on the bar and initial beers would be from breweries including Abbeydale, Enville Ales, Fixed Wheel, Hobsons, Kinver, Oakham, Thornbridge and Wye Valley.

Craft keg beers from Tiny Rebel and Purity Brewing will also be on sale.

The Swan has been closed since last February. It was bought from Stonegate Pub Company in July for £255,000 and has been let to the Red Pub Company.