Costa introduces new vegan items to menu – and hot milkshakes

The coffee shop chain has introduced some unique items to its menus to start off the new year, including three different flavours of hot milkshake – white chocolate and strawberry, salted caramel coffee, and chocolate hazel.

The milkshakes – which can be made with dairy milk alternatives – are topped with Light Whip and a choice of sprinkles, sweet caramel vermicelli, or chocolate brownie crumbs, depending on the flavour of the drink.

As well as the unusual milky beverages, the coffee giant has also partnered with vegan food company BOSH! for 'Veganuary' and all year-round.

All things plant-based are on the menu in collaboration with BOSH!, including a Plant-Based Saucy Chicken Fajita Wrap – which is made using a tomato tortilla wrap, plant-based chicken, spicy tomato and herb sauce, and roasted red peppers.

New items have been added to the menu at Costa

Other meat-free alternatives include the Plant-Based Smokin’ BBQ Chicken Panini, made with plant-based chicken in a smoky BBQ sauce, roasted peppers, vegan cheese and fresh spinach in a stone-baked sourdough panini.

Also on the menu is a Plant-Based Crackin’ Ham and Cheeze Toastie, made with plant-based smoky ham, cheese and plant-based mayonnaise on white bread.

Customers also have the option to upgrade their breakfast with a Plant-Based Smashin' Sausage Bap – a lightly toasted breakfast roll with vegan spread and plant-based sausages.

Vegan sweet treats have also been introduced to the menu, such as a Caramelised Biscuit Rocky Road – a vegan dark chocolate and caramelised biscuit base filled with glace cherries and crispy rice, topped with sweet caramelised biscuit pieces, biscuit spread, vegan marshmallows and dark chocolate.

Also on the BOSH! menu is the new Double Chocolate Cookie, a plant-based chocolate cookie made with dark chocolate chunks, which can be warmed up.

Finally, making a return is the vegan Chocolate and Pecan Slice, made with a tiffin base and dark chocolate and biscuit pieces, finished with caramel, more dark chocolate and pecan segments.