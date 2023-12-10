Food hygiene ratings given to 14 restaurants in the region - and it's good news for most
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 14 of the region's restaurants, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows, and it's good news for pretty much all of them.
Wolverhampton
Rated 5: Cup Of Joy at All Nations Pentecostal Christian Centre, Temple Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton; rated on December 6.
Rated 5: Gazebo Theatre In Education Company Ltd at Ground Floor, Chancel Court, 2 Wellington Road, Wolverhampton; rated on December 5.
Rated 4: Daffodil's at Daffodils, Great Hampton Street, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on November 2.
Rated 5: Veggie Master at 3 Willenhall Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on December 6.
Rated 5: Pablo Fishbar at Pablos Fish Bar, 143 Eastgate, Willenhall Road, Wolverhampton; rated on November 29.
Walsall
Rated 5: Old House at Home, a pub, bar or nightclub at Norton Road, Pelsall, Walsall, West Midlands was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 15.
Rated 4: Bakers Sandwich Bar, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at (Sedtrade Ltd), 34 Birmingham Road, Walsall, West Midlands was given a score of four on October 31.
Dudley
Rated 3: Pars Pizza & Kebab House, a takeaway at 26 New Street, Dudley was given the score after assessment on November 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Sandwell
Rated 3: UK Fried Chicken, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 54 Cape Hill, Smethwick was given the score after assessment on November 2, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
South Staffordshire
Rated 5: The Plough And Harrow, a pub, bar or nightclub at 84 High Street, Kinver, South Staffordshire was given the maximum score after assessment on November 28, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.
Stafford
Rated 5: Subway at Unit 1 Plot 2 Beacon Business Park, Brereton Way, Stafford; rated on November 28.
Rated 5: Italian Garden Tearooms at Trentham Gardens Lakeside, Stone Road, Tittensor, Stoke On Trent; rated on November 2.
Rated 5: Redhill Brewers Fayre at Spitfire Close, Stafford, Staffordshire; rated on November 15.
Cannock Chase
Rated 4: India Red, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at 44 Market Street, Hednesford was given the score after assessment on November 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.