New bar/grill to open this week after restaurateurs' renovation of former Indian

By Daniel Walton

A pair of restaurant owners are celebrating ahead of the unveiling of their new bar and grill in Sandwell this week.

Bacaba Indian Restaurant, which is the new location of The Huntsman Bar and Grill

Owners of the new Huntsman Bar and Grill are preparing to open their doors for the first time this Friday following a project to create a new eating and drinking venue.

The new bar, which will sit at the former location of the Bacaba Indian restaurant and bar on the New Birmingham Road, Tividale, boasts a newly renovated drinking area with a whole array of food and drinks.

Paula Mersini, co-owner of The Huntsman Bar and Grill, said: "We are very excited to open our doors for the first time since the renovation. We can't wait to welcome people into our new bar space.

"We really hope that this new space will mean even better things for the future. Come along and have a few drinks and meet our friendly staff."

Owners Paula and Erjon Mersini purchased the site in July this year, hoping to reopen to the public as a new drinking and eating venue.

