12 Wolverhampton restaurants given new hygiene ratings - with 8 given highest possible score

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.
The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’
In this latest batch of ratings, none of the establishments were given a rating of one or two, instead the lowest came in at three out of five.
Rated 5: Italian Express at 6 Broad Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on September 20
Rated 5: McDonalds at Mcdonalds Restaurant, High Street, Bilston, Wolverhampton; rated on September 19
Rated 5: McDonald's at Mcdelivery, Unit 9, Springvale Industrial Park, Union Street; rated on September 19
Rated 5: Papa's Chippy at 22 Hateley Drive, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on September 19
Rated 5: Penn Chippy at 329 Penn Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on September 19
Rated 3: Dhillon's Fish Bar at 51 Wilkinson Avenue, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on August 20
Rated 5: Cafe D' Rosa at Cafe D'Rosa, 37 Lichfield Street, City Centre, Wolverhampton; rated on September 6
Rated 5: Monsoon at 4a Upper Green, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on April 12
Rated 5: Ashmore Chippy at 44 Griffiths Drive, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on September 7
Rated 4: Crumbles Bakery at 11 Raynor Road, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on August 16
Rated 4: Pappa's Pizza at Pappas Pizza, 47 Newhampton Road West, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on August 15
Rated 3: Kravingz at 332 Glentworth Gardens, Wolverhampton, West Midlands; rated on August 15