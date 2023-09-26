12 Wolverhampton restaurants given new hygiene ratings - with 8 given highest possible score

A Food Standards Agency rating sticker on a window of a restaurant.

Ratings reveal marks given out in recent visits to the food places, where they are judged on their standards of 'hygienic food handling', 'cleanliness and condition of facilities and building' and 'management of food safety'.

The ratings provide customers with a snapshot of hygiene standards. Five is considered ‘very good, four ‘good’, three ‘generally satisfactory’, two ‘some improvement necessary’, one ‘major improvement necessary’ and zero ‘urgent improvement required’

In this latest batch of ratings, none of the establishments were given a rating of one or two, instead the lowest came in at three out of five.