Cheers! Halesowen firefighter wins dream job as Aldi's beer tester

By Daniel WaltonHalesowenFood and DrinkPublished: Comments

A beer-loving firefighter has gained his dream job as Aldi's official beer taster.

Firefigher Ben Cluroe beat hundreds of applicants to the dream role

Ben Cluroe, 36, from Halesowen, was recruited by the supermarket chain after beating hundreds of hopeful applications from all over the country.

The new role followed a nationwide hunt, which opened on July 21, that asked the UK's beer fans to explain why they should be chosen for the role.

To land the dream job, Ben, who has been a member of the fire service for 17 years, said he was not only 'passionate about beer' but also about 'sharing feedback with the everyday beer lover out there'.

The firefighter was given 12 products to test for the supermarkets newest range

Mr Cluroe said: "As a huge beer fan, I know what beer lovers want, what is great tasting beer that they can enjoy when money is tight.

"My stand-out favourite from the range was the Caramelised Biscuit Ale."

As part of his new role, Ben was handed 12 new beers from Aldi's beer range to review. This year's new line-up includes a varied selection, from the smooth Hop Forward Beer, which Ben described as 'hoppy lemons' and 'fresh' to a bold coffee stout, which was called out for its 'smooth' and 'rich' finish.

Julie Ashfield, managing director of buying at Aldi UK, said: "We highly value the opinions of our customers, so we're excited to have Ben on board.

"It is important that we continue growing and improving Aldi's beer selection each year. I'm sure our buying team will find Ben's feedback very helpful."

Daniel Walton

By Daniel Walton

Community News Reporter

Community News Reporter covering the West Midlands for the Express & Star.

Most Read

