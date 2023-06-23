US style as new sports bar launches in Walsall

The inside of The Met

The Met has been opened after a renovation costing £500,000 – it is owners Marston's first foray into sports bars and is modelled on similar venues in New York and Nashville which offer live games, good food and a range of drinks.

Situated in the town centre's entertainment district at The Wharf, Wolverhampton Street, the bar had a VIP opening on Wednesday evening with directors of Marston's present and will offer a full service of food and drink to customers.

Katie McPhilimey, marketing director for Davenports said: “There has long been a history of sport in bars, it’s watched and debated in bars all over the world and brings people together. It is particularly popular in the USA, and The Met deliberately has that feel to it.

Baron Davenport and Linzi Toon from Davenports at the opening.

Revellers enjoy the atmosphere at VIP launch night

"The venue size allowed us to draw out all the authentic features of a sports bar, features that ensure it’s a place for all. It includes sumptuous leather booths for friends and families, tables of two and more, and plenty of stools surrounding the bar and television screens.

“Sport, delicious food and great drinks are at the heart of The Met, which is Marston's first such venture and in the coming weeks we have a series of events featuring sports personalities and TV pundits which will make for great live entertainment."

Grace Davenport and Luke Davenport from the brewery at the opening