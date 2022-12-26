Notification Settings

New management team promise to liven things up at Halesowen's Old Crown

By Adam Smith

Halesowen's Old Crown pub has a new management team who have promised to "liven things up" in 2023.

Stav Smith and Tina Louise have taken over the Old Crown, Halesowen
Stav Smith and his team have been running a community pub, the Red Lion, in Erdington, Birmingham, for two years and have been asked to sprinkle their bar magic in the Old Crown.

Stav, who runs darts competitions and campaigns for better disabled facilities in sports grounds in his spare time, is delighted to be behind the bar at the Carters Lane pub.

He said: "We are doing the usual cobs and hot bar snacks every day and have already started our Sunday roasts for £7.95 standard and £9.95 large.

"We give customers the choice of two meats, seasonal vegetables, roast and boiled potatoes."

He added: "We are now having pool matches on Monday nights, free pool and jukebox on Tuesday night, and pool and darts competitions starting soon.

"We are also starting Saturday night discos and will be looking at live entertainment once a month in the new year.

My team put the Red Lion well and truly back on the map and now are hoping to get the Old Crown rocking again how it used to be."

New Years Eve tickets are also on sale at £3, which includes a buffet and free glass of bubbly to see in the new year.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

