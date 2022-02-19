MasterChef's move proves the West Midlands is a culinary destination - councillor

MasterChef is coming to Birmingham in 2024

Councillor Ian Ward is warmly welcoming the news that the flagship BBC television series is moving to Digbeth in 2024.

The council leader believes Birmingham's diverse range of dining options, along with its burgeoning creative sector, meant the city was the natural new home for the popular series.

Councillor Ward said: “I'm delighted to welcome Masterchef to Birmingham and today's announcement production of the hit BBC show is moving from London to Digbeth just underlines our growing status as a fantastic food city.

“With five Michelin-starred restaurants, the world-famous Balti Triangle, a vibrant street food scene and a host of amazing independents, this is the perfect home for the BBC's flagship culinary programme.

“Of course, Birmingham is also fast becoming one of the UK’s prime locations for filming and we have the talent and creativity needed to make this latest move a resounding success.”

In addition to the plethora of dining options available in the city, Birmingham’s food heritage goes back centuries to the creation of Bird’s Custard and as the home of one of the world’s most iconic brands – Cadbury.

West Midlands Growth Company, the region’s investment promotion agency, played a pivotal role in positioning the region as the new home for the MasterChef series.

Neil Rami, the chief executive of the company, also believes the West Midlands is an important culinary destination.

Mr Rami said: “Creativity is the driving force of our region, with screen industries representing a long-standing and growing area of economic and cultural opportunity.

"The MasterChef series coming to the region not only cements our position as a successful media backdrop, but also as an important culinary destination, with this week also marking the award of an 11th Michelin star restaurant in the West Midlands, Upstairs by Tom Shepherd.

“In addition to cementing the region’s influential position in gastronomy, we’re pleased to have played an instrumental role in securing an investment that will shape and level-up on-screen representation.”

Councillor Ward said: “Building on the past and the present, we have an amazing future ahead. This is a golden decade of opportunity for the people and businesses of Birmingham and the council is determined to play its part in helping every sector reap the rewards.

“So, we're working hard to help facilitate the BBC's welcome expansion.

“And we continue to support Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, to help deliver his vision for an ever more successful media and film sector.

“Today's announcement is a real vote of confidence in Birmingham’s future.

“And, as our exciting regeneration of Digbeth gathers pace through Our Future City Plan, we will work closely with partners to maximise the continued growth of our creative sector, creating jobs and opportunities for our young and talented population.