Bring a book and have a chat at new event

The 'Chat about Books' event at Severn Valley Country Park, Alveley, on Friday, November 24, will give people a chance to talk over a cup of tea at the venue's cafe.

Organiser Mandy Clarke said: "We are launching a new group, it will be a book club with a difference.

"People can bring along something they have read in the past or recently and it is something that you want to share with others and which could inspire people.

"It can be anything interesting, a piece of chick lit or a classical book."

The reading action will be happening from 11.30am to 12.30pm in the cafe at the Severn Valley Country Park.

Anyone who wants more information should contact the country park.