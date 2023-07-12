Young traders set to set out stalls in Tamworth Market

Tamworth town centre. Picture: Mease Valley Photography

The Young Traders Market programme is organised by the National Market Traders Federation, a national trade association for market and street traders, events retailers and mobile caterers in the UK.

It aims to encourage young entrepreneurs aged 16-30 years to use markets as a platform to start or grow their business.

The programme has been running for more than ten years and starts with local young trader markets across the UK and then regional finals.

More than 300 young entrepreneurs have applied nationally to take part in the Young Traders Market campaign 2023. At each stage the best of the best is put through and the programme culminates with 90 young traders at the National Final hosted in Stratford-upon-Avon, by the National Market Traders Federation (NMTF), on the 25 and 26 August.

A winner is chosen from each of the four categories – General Retail, Food and Drink, Groceries and Arts and Craft.

This Saturday, running alongside the usual market managed by LSD Promotions, five young traders will be in town, where judges including the Mayor of Tamworth, Councillor John Harper, will choose the lucky traders to go through to the semi-finals in August.

Tamworth Borough Council with market provider LSD Promotions, host regular key market days including “Love Your Market” and other special events, plus a weekly market every Tuesday and Saturday.

Councillor Andrew Cooper, Tamworth Borough Council’s Portfolio Holder for Entertainment and Leisure, said: “As part of our ongoing plans to regenerate the town centre, we want the market to have a wider appeal and attract more shoppers and visitors, through an improved offer.

“The Future High Street Fund development will help us develop a new vision for the market that will hopefully give us some of the things people have been asking for, such as a greater variety of stalls and more specialist and niche market events.