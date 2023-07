Tamworth Castle

To support Tamworth Pride, which sees people coming together in love and friendship, Tamworth Borough Council agreed a grant of £5,000 each year for at least three years, to facilitate the event and to help support Tamworth’s Pride’s vision to ‘To celebrate and promote inclusivity, equality and diversity between the LGBTQ+ community and its allies.’

This year, the event takes place in Tamworth Castle Grounds, where it is hoped to attract large crowds to join and celebrate and show how far LGBTQ+ rights have come. The castle will also be lit up in rainbow colours.

The 2023 Pride event will include live entertainment on the mainstage from midday until 10pm, hosted by Trisha Birmingham. There is also a funfair for all ages, a variety of hot and cold food vendors, a White Lion bar and stalls from local LGBTQ+ supporting charities.

Councillor Paul Turner, Leader of Tamworth Borough Council, said: “Tamworth Borough Council is an LGBTQ+ ally and, as a council, we want to show our continued support for Pride by flying the Pride flag, and lighting up the outside of the castle in rainbow colours on the evening of the Pride event.

“We are delighted to be supporting the event that demonstrates a sense of solidarity and support. As a council we’re committed to diversity and equality in our community, and we welcome these events to our town and look forward to supporting more groups in the future.”

Organisers this year are operating a ‘Donate-as-you-can’ ticket scheme, to help raise much appreciated donations to keep Tamworth Pride going. People who don’t have any funds to be able to purchase a ticket are advised not to worry as they are still more than welcome, and the event experience will be no different. Just select the ‘Free Ticket’ option on checkout.