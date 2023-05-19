Historic centre lets off steam with return of steam rally

Mill Meece pumping station celebrating 100 years. pictured Howard Moore Chairman of the Preservation Trust (R) with steam enthusiast Peter Boon and his "Burrell" miniature steam engine with the Pumping Station

The Mill Meece Pumping Station, in Cotes Heath, Staffordshire, is all set to welcome the return of the anticipated stationary steam engine rally this weekend.

The pumping station, which now acts as an interactive museum, was once the central water pumping station in Staffordshire, utilising steam energy to pump water around the district.

Howard Moore, chairman of the trust at Mill Meece Pumping Station, said: "We have around about 20 to 30 vehicles come on the day. These are vehicles that would be used in a farm setting.

"On Saturday and Sunday, we will also have classic vehicles including some very nice classic motorcycles and cars."

The event, taking place from 10am to 4pm this Saturday and Sunday, will give visitors a chance to enjoy everything steam-powered, from cars and other small vehicles to the powerful pump engines that helped pump drinking water to the reservoirs.

Mr Moore continued: "We will also be running both of the big pumps on the weekend as well, and this year in the evening we have some spotlights for ambience, so we can run them in an evening setting.

"It's a great chance to come and see some of the engines and vehicles that used to be common in the area, and it's always such a great day out when the sun shines."