Last chance to win private Dudley cinema screening of Magic Mike's Last Dance

By John Corser

Today marks the last chance to win a private screening of hotly-anticipated film Magic Mike's Last Dance in a Dudley cinema.

Channing Tatum as Mike Lane and Kylie Shea as Ballerina in Magic Mike's Last Dance
Channing Tatum as Mike Lane and Kylie Shea as Ballerina in Magic Mike's Last Dance

To mark the film's release today Showcase Cinema, which has one of its cinemas at Dudley, is giving one lucky winner and their friends the chance to win their very own private screening of the film, starring Channing Tatum, on February 13.

The competition is available to enter until February 10 – the day of the film's release. Entries can be made on Showcase Cinema's UK Instagram or Facebook by tagging friends.

Jon Dixon, UK marketing director at Showcase Cinemas, said: “We have so many exciting new releases coming out this year, so what better way to celebrate the launch of Magic Mike’s Last Dance, than with a competition to win your very own private screening at your local Showcase?”

Private screenings are available for £25 per person for groups of 20 at cinemas with the XPlus experience which include the Dudley cinema in Castlegate Way.

John Corser

By John Corser

Business Reporter

Express & Star Business Editor at head office, Wolverhampton. Welcomes all news of companies and business organisations.

