Jazz fans are in for a treat at Sutton Coldfield club

A jazz club has returned to a new venue after an 18-month closure due to the pandemic.

Having a dance at Sutton Jazz Club
Sutton Coldfield Trad Jazz Club, which has been in existence for 20 years, is back at Boldmere Sports and Social Club, with the promise of live jazz music.

Committee member Gary Saunders said: “We are looking forward to getting back to seeing each other, socialising, having a dance and hearing live music again from the great jazz bands we book.

"We are a great, friendly little group and we are just looking forward to recommencing and keeping it all going.

"We have some fantastic jazz bands, a range of dixieland, gospel and blues, all from the 1920s onwards.It’s incredible and some of these musicians are just fantastic.”

Pre-pandemic, the club could have as many as 100 people attend and Gary believes the appeal is clear.

“It’s happy-go-lucky music,” he said. “It’s just a lovely evening’s entertainment. You get friendship and it’s entertaining, foot-tapping music. I started listening to jazz in the 1950s because my dad used to play Terry Lightfoot, Chris Barber, Louis Armstrong.

“There are a lot of the songs people know.

"It’s a range that people love and hopefully we can encourage more people to the new venue and encourage it to grow more.”

The club is meeting every Wednesday from 8pm, with doors open at 7pm. Entrance is £8 per person.

“We look forward to welcoming both our existing and new members to enjoy the wonderful jazz music and good company,” Gary added.

Visit www.facebook.com/suttoncoldfieldtradjazzclub, call Colin on 07966 745741 or Gary on 07831 278710.

