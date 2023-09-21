Dudley Zoo is offering free entry to grandparents on National Grandparents' Day. Photo: Dudley Zoo.

The Black Country attraction will offer complimentary entry to a grandparent on September 30 and October 1, provided they are visiting with a full-paying child or adult.

This is the third time this year that Dudley Zoo has offered free entry, having given mothers free entry on the weekend of Mother's Day, and fathers free entry on the weekend of Father's Day.

A spokesperson for the zoo said: "Thank nans and grandads for all that they do, by treating them to a free day out at Dudley Zoo!

"We’re celebrating National Grandparents' Day (which falls on October 1), by offering complimentary entry for a grandparent with every full-paying child or adult ticket pre-booked from our website for next weekend - Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.

"Don’t forget to stop by our Bornean orangutan enclosure and spot grandmother, Jazz, who is doing a fabulous job raising her grandson Joe, alongside her own son, Jim, after she stepped in to help daughter, Sprout, who struggled to get to grips with first-time motherhood.

"One year on, Sprout can often be spotted interacting with Joe, while carefully watching and learning all about motherhood from her mum!"