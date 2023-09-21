Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Nans and grandads going free at Dudley Zoo for two days only to celebrate National Grandparents' Day

By Eleanor LawsonDudleyAttractionsPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Dudley Zoo is treating grandparents to free entry on one autumn weekend to celebrate National Grandparents' Day.

Dudley Zoo is offering free entry to grandparents on National Grandparents' Day. Photo: Dudley Zoo.
Dudley Zoo is offering free entry to grandparents on National Grandparents' Day. Photo: Dudley Zoo.

The Black Country attraction will offer complimentary entry to a grandparent on September 30 and October 1, provided they are visiting with a full-paying child or adult.

This is the third time this year that Dudley Zoo has offered free entry, having given mothers free entry on the weekend of Mother's Day, and fathers free entry on the weekend of Father's Day.

A spokesperson for the zoo said: "Thank nans and grandads for all that they do, by treating them to a free day out at Dudley Zoo!

"We’re celebrating National Grandparents' Day (which falls on October 1), by offering complimentary entry for a grandparent with every full-paying child or adult ticket pre-booked from our website for next weekend - Saturday, September 30 and Sunday, October 1.

"Don’t forget to stop by our Bornean orangutan enclosure and spot grandmother, Jazz, who is doing a fabulous job raising her grandson Joe, alongside her own son, Jim, after she stepped in to help daughter, Sprout, who struggled to get to grips with first-time motherhood.

"One year on, Sprout can often be spotted interacting with Joe, while carefully watching and learning all about motherhood from her mum!"

Tickets must be pre-booked on the Dudley Zoo website.

Attractions
Entertainment
Dudley entertainment
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Eleanor Lawson

By Eleanor Lawson

Reporter

Community News Reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News