Ice Skate Birmingham open and closing dates announced as we go behind the scenes as one of the West Midlands top Christmas 2024 attractions takes shape

And we caught up with the man who heads up one of the West Midlands’ most popular festival attractions, Abie Danter from Danter Attractions - based in Birmingham.

The giant ice rink for family skating is returning along with the popular 40-metre Big Wheel Experience which will sit alongside two more rides that will take your breath away – the 55-metre City Flyer ride and Air.

There’s also a fully licensed bar serving everything from fizzy drinks to beers, cocktails, coffees and hot chocolates.

Ice Skate Birmingham 2024 starts to take shape in Centenary Square for Christmas

The Ice Skate Birmingham attractions are due to open on Friday, November 1 and close on Sunday, January 5.

They will be open every day during this period - apart from Christmas Day - from 10am to 10pm. Tickets priced from £11 are for 45-minute sessions on the ice and include boot hire.

Early bird discounts for Ice Skate Birmingham are available via www.iceskatebirmingham.co.uk.

Abie Danter, who runs the city-based Danter Attractions, which operates the venue, said: “The location of Centenary Square is the best in Europe, maybe the world – it’s fantastic.

“You’ve only got to look around, we’ve got the buses, the Metro tram, New Street Station and Snow Hill Station are nearby and Birmingham is in the centre of the country.”

Cathedral Square Market opening Dates announced

Once Centenary Square is up and running, Danter Attractions will then begin work to build the now annual Christmas market in and around Cathedral Square, off Colmore Row.

This will run from Wednesday 13 November until Sunday 22 December and help to bring even more visitors into the city and onto Westside.

The wholly separate Birmingham German Market in New Street and Victoria Square will be open this year from 1 November until 24 December.

‘We love that Westside hosts the best Christmas attraction in Birmingham’

Brian Hughes, chairman of Westside BID, said: “We love the fact that Westside hosts the best Christmas attraction in Birmingham and we are looking forward to welcoming Ice Skate Birmingham next month.

“The rink, Big Wheel and other rides really bring seasonal joy to the area, and create a great link with the wide Christmas and German markets across the city.”