Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Plans for former Round Oak Steelworks monument approved

By Nathan RoweBrierley HillDudley entertainmentPublished: Last Updated: Comments

Plans to build a monument to the former Round Oak Steelworks in Brierley Hill have been approved.

Design of the Round Oak Steelworks monument
Design of the Round Oak Steelworks monument

The 14-foot-high monument has been designed by Dudley borough artist Steve Field.

The sculpture will take the form of a ladle suspended in the air pouring molten metal and will go up on green space at the junction of Dudley Road and John Street.

Planning documents state the proposed monument would "enhance the character of the area and increase the use and purpose of the existing area of informal open space for public benefit".

Balvinder Heran, Dudley Council's deputy chief executive, said: "The Round Oak Steelworks are an important part of Brierley Hill’s history, having employed so many in the town over such a long period of time.

"This impressive monument will be eye-catching and ensure the role the business played in people’s lives is never forgotten, and I welcome the decision to grant planning permission."

The steelworks, built on more than 100 acres of land, was a major employer in the town for nearly 130 years between 1857 and 1982.

Building work will start soon and council chiefs hope to officially unveil it at an event later this year to mark the 40th anniversary of the steelworks closing.

The monument will measure 5.4 meters in length, 3.43 meters wide and 4.2 meters high and materials proposed for the build are corten alloy and stainless steel, and there are laser inscriptions proposed.

Its structure will be made from the same material used in the iconic Angel of the North statue in the north-east.

An application to build the monument was approved by Dudley Council last month.

Dudley entertainment
Entertainment
Brierley Hill
Dudley
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Nathan Rowe

By Nathan Rowe

Reporter@NRowe_Star

Trainee reporter at the Express & Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News