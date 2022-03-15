Operatic society to stage musical in Stourbridge

The Tab Operatic Society are getting ready to put on a musical

Members of The Tab Operatic Society will be starring in Anything Goes at Stourbridge Town Hall.

The show opens tonight and runs until Saturday.

Jeanette Greenway, from the operatic society, said: "The story is set on a gangplank in New York City in 1933.

"The passengers all aboard the S.S American, a luxury liner bound for England.

"They are Elisha J Whitney, Sir Evelyn Oakleigh, Hope Harcourt, Mrs Wandsworth Harcourt, Bishop Henry Dobson, Reno Sweeney, and four chorines or angels.

"There are Chinese missionaries, a gangster called Moonface Martin, and many other interesting characters with lots of singing and dancing." Evening performances start at 7.30 pm with a matinee on Saturday at 2pm.

Tickets cost £18 for the evening performances and £15 for the matinee show.