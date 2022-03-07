Legendary photographer Brian Griffin returns to his Dudley roots to support cultural projects

Photographer Brian Griffin with radio presenter Frank Chamberlain and some of the albums covers he shot

Brian, now 73, grew up in Lye, Dudley, and has photographed countless acts such as REM, Iggy Pop, Ringo Star, and Peter Gabriel.

His work appeared on many album covers of the era, notably that of Depeche Mode's Some Great Reward, which was taken at Round Oak Steelworks in Brierley Hill just after it closed.

Frank Chamberlain, Cultural Consortium project co-ordinator and radio presenter at Black Country Radio, is working on cultural projects and called Brian to ask him to get involved.

Legendary photographer Brian Griffin

Frank said: "In Brierley Hill we have been working on the 'Hi! Street Music Commission'.

"It's about getting people on the high street and showing their art.

"We have been working with different groups to bring culture to the hight street.

"Something we have worked on is a music project which brings professionals to Brierley Hill to work with young people to create music for an album and images to go along with it.

"I phoned up Brian to ask him to get involved with it and he is very on board with it."

During his visit, Brian recorded a show for Black Country Radio Xtra that will go out at midday on March 22.

He then took part in a question and answer session with music students from the Resonance College.

Frank added: "Today was all about publicising how a kid from Lye can end up as a world famous photographer.

"We are hoping he will help with the album art which the young people will create during the project this summer."

Brian also donated some signed artwork to be auctioned off for Brierley Hill Babybank, which provides support to underprivileged families with young children.