All dressed up - 100 fans celebrate Peaky Blinders at Brierley Hill event

Steven Bridgwater at the Peaky Blinders celebration

Crowds of people, many wearing the garb made popular by the BBC programme, took to the town's indoor market for a special event held on Saturday.

It featured the likes of vintage cars, a singer and a tap-dancer and saw market traders put on their flat caps to coincide with the new season of the show hitting the screens.

Sharon Ward and Shirley Kelly

Harry Constable and Adam Boyden dressed up.

The West Midlands Peaky Blinder Group

Steven Bridgwater, site supervisor at Brierley Hill's Indoor Market, said: "We started last year with the Heritage Open Day within the town, and it was such a success we thought we're going to do it again this year.

"We did it to coincide with the release of the new series and there was close to 100 people who turned up – I really pushed it on social media.

"We've got a stage at the back of the market building to do events – because I think with shopping nowadays, you have to make it more of an event to get people to come in and enjoy it."

Singer Claire Louise

Steve Webb and Derek Brennan of the West Midlands Peaky Blinder Group

Mr Bridgwater said the event was held to attract more people back to the market, and to the town's high street, after the impact of Covid-19, and further events were held near Brierley Hill police station and at Marsh Park.