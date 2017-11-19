The Vamps perform intimate gig to lucky few before Merry Hill Christmas lights switch-on - with pictures

The popular pop rock band headlined an evening of entertainment at Merry Hill shopping centre before turning the centres festive lights on, signalling a special moment for those in attendance as snow fell from the ceiling.

Around 600 people attended the show, some lucky enough to bag tickets and others invited especially by centre management.

The Vamps perform at Merry Hill

The headliners followed on from performances by Fluer East, Union J and Danny Dearden.

Vamps frontman Brad Simpson, from Birmingham, said: "It is always great to perform back in the Midlands, we are happy to be here and are looking forward to bringing Christmas in with the crowd.

"It is a relatively small show for us but that makes it special, we have just finished an acoustic tour so we are used to the more intimate performances at the moment.

"It was great to meet our fans before the show too, it really makes you appreciate how much your music can help others or just how much they enjoy it."

Crowds had queued up outside Merry Hill before the gig and poured out hours later having officially gotten into the Christmas spirit.

Rob Pickersall, marketing manager for intu Merry Hill, said: "We are delighted to have organised this event and to see so many happy people here enjoying the music is great.

"We have just had a new stage set up and couldn't have asked for a better line up to break it in.

"It was great to welcome The Vamps, especially with their local ties, they can be a real inspiration to the young people here today."