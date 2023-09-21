Notification Settings

Interactive 'Faulty Towers' experience and three-course meal comes to Birmingham

By Lauren Hill

Fawlty Towers fans are invited to dine and laugh at an interactive theatre experience.

The Faulty Towers interactive theatre experience
The Faulty Towers interactive theatre experience

Basil, Sybil and Manuel are set to serve up mayhem at a venue in Birmingham, where guests can enjoy a three-course meal and two hours of "non-stop laughter".

The interactive theatre will allow the audience to be part of the action, as the actors weave in and out of the tables, take a seat next to diners, and get them involved in the show.

The Faulty Towers interactive theatre experience

The event will be held in the banqueting suite at Birmingham city centre's council house from October 26 – November 5.

The cast will be Dan Wood as 'Basil', Edward Howells as 'Manuel' and Suzanna Hughes as 'Sybil'.

The Faulty Towers interactive theatre experience

Edward, who is a Birmingham resident himself, said: "Hometown gigs don't come around all that often in this business, so I'm thrilled to be in Birmingham performing this fantastic show in the city I'm proud to call my home."

Faulty Towers 'The Dining Experience' is a highly interactive experience, where audiences enjoy a three-course meal and "five-star comedy".

Guests are told to expect the unexpected – 70 per cent of the show is improvised, and the fun begins as they wait to be seated. What follows is a two-hour, 70s style dining experience made up of "shambolic service".

The Faulty Towers interactive theatre experience

The tribute act was devised by artistic director Alison Pollard-Mansergh, Andrew Foreman and the Interactive Theatre International team, and has been touring the UK and internationally since 2008, having appeared in 41 countries to date, and employing 56 actors per season.

The Faulty Towers interactive theatre experience

The show has toured to over 1000 venues, with approximately 400 shows per year on average across the UK, recently celebrating its tenth year in London.

More information and ticket booking can be found at www.faultytowersdining.com.

