Money Saving Amy: Wolverhampton mum unveils her five hot deals for summer, including free prosecco

Hello everyone. I hope you’re all enjoying the warmer weather we have finally been enjoying, it’s definitely been a refreshing change from the typical British weather. Here’s my top five deals and money saving tips this week.

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

1) Saving in the heat

Here’s a quick purse friendly tip if you’ve got little ones that are always asking for ice creams, you can pop ice creams or ice lollies in a thermal flask and it keeps them cold! I’ve been using this tip on trips out to the park, so it doesn’t end up being an unexpected pricey trip. An extra handy tip is to pop the flask in a fridge or freezer before popping the ice cream in, to keep them extra cold.

2) FREE pint and FREE prosecco

You can claim a free pint of Brewdog Hazy Jane at All Bar One until Sunday 14th July. No other spend is required, so this is a fab freebie! The offer is valid at all All Bar One locations except for airports. You can access this offer by logging into your account on the All Bar One app and heading to the “wallet” tab.

If you’re celebrating your graduation, you can also grab a free glass of Freixenet Prosecco until Wednesday 31st July. Remember, each person with the app can claim this offer, so grab your classmates and enjoy celebrating for free! For more information go to: All Bar One

Tips on how to get free prosecco with Wolverhampton mum Money Saving Amy

3) ‘No tent left behind’ - ‘FREE’ tent

Festival season is upon us, and sadly this results in lots of tents being left behind to head to landfill, which is not only bad for the environment but very unfriendly on the purse strings too. Thankfully, Decathlon have come up with a fantastic scheme to help with this. If you purchase any MH100 tent until Friday 13th September 2024, you can bring it back to store with your proof of purchase after your festival and receive the value of your purchase back on a gift card. The tent must not be heavily damaged and must include all original parts to be able to claim this offer. The MH100 tents start from only £29.99 for a 2 man tent, and vary in price up to £119.99 for an XXL 4 man tent. For more information go to: Decathlon

4) Get a FREE pint to enjoy during the Euro’s

Want to head out to watch the Euro’s without breaking the bank? BrewDog pubs are offering a free cold pint to enjoy the Euro’s games with. To claim your free pint you just to make sure you're wearing the shirt of one of the countries that are playing that match – but not England or Scotland shirts. For more information go to: Brewdog

WOLVERHAMPTON JONATHAN HIPKISS 13/07/2023.Amy Grayland from Wolverhampton gives saving tips on her Instagram _moneysavingamy.

5) Enjoy a £1 Cafe Nero drink

If you’re a Three mobile customer, you can grab a £1 Cafe Nero hot or cold drink every single week on the Three+ app. This is valid on any size barista made drink, including iced latte, hot chocolate, Frappe’s, iced teas and fruit boosters. You can even choose extra syrups, extras and any type of milk, all included in the £1 price tag! With the cost of an iced coffee being around £4, this deal could save you over £150 per year! A huge amount of money back in your bank! Just head here for more info: Three

If you’re not a Three mobile customer, there are other ways to grab free weekly coffees! O2 priority members can claim a free Greggs hot drink of any size every single week, this freebie is worth over £120 over the course of a year! And did you know that you can access o2 priority as a Virgin Media customer too? But the free drinks don’t end there, Octopus energy customers can also enjoy a free weekly drink, from your choice of Greggs or Cafe Nero, this freebie could be worth over £220 per year!

Enjoy the deals! I’d love to hear which bargains or freebies you’re grabbing, head over to @_moneysavingamy on Instagram to let me know which deals you’ve enjoyed.