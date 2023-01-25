Notification Settings

Ten new jobs at Black Country pub given new lease of life as Nepalese restaurant

By Deborah Hardiman

Dal Bhat rice dishes and momos also called Tibetan dumplings are among the scrumptious items on the menu at a newly opened restaurant.

Gyanendra Sapkota, Dilli Gaire and Muktha Adhikari at The Lounge Bar & Restaurant in Tipton
Gyanendra Sapkota, Dilli Gaire and Muktha Adhikari at The Lounge Bar & Restaurant in Tipton

The Lounge Bar and Restaurant is up and running at the site of a former public house, in Market Place, in Tipton, after director Gyanendra Sapkota decided to set up business in the town.

The Lounge Bar & Restaurant in Market Place, Tipton

Ten jobs have also been created at the enterprise.

The Nepal born chef says: "There are a few Indian restaurants around which serve Nepalese food, but we're the only one in this area. We serve authentic Indian and Nepalese food.

Director Gyanendra Sapkota, chef Dilli Gaire and manager Muktha Adhikari

"Favourite dishes include momos and chow mein and various sauces.

"We open the doors in November on the site of the The Lounge pub and invested in a revamp and a newly-built lounge at the side of the pub. It's going all right. We have a 150-seater function hall upstairs where we also offer bookings and catering for events.

Director Gyanendra Sapkota and staff member Razvan

"I was born, in Chitwan, Nepal, and I've been in the UK since 2009. I ran another restaurant, but it was a bit small and I wanted to expand into a bigger space and that's why I have come to this area."

The Lounge Bar & Restaurant

The premises also has a game machine, pool table, television screens and a football table for customers to use.

Take away orders are also available

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

