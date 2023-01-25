Ten new jobs at Black Country pub given new lease of life as Nepalese restaurant

Gyanendra Sapkota, Dilli Gaire and Muktha Adhikari at The Lounge Bar & Restaurant in Tipton

The Lounge Bar and Restaurant is up and running at the site of a former public house, in Market Place, in Tipton, after director Gyanendra Sapkota decided to set up business in the town.

Ten jobs have also been created at the enterprise.

The Nepal born chef says: "There are a few Indian restaurants around which serve Nepalese food, but we're the only one in this area. We serve authentic Indian and Nepalese food.

"Favourite dishes include momos and chow mein and various sauces.

"We open the doors in November on the site of the The Lounge pub and invested in a revamp and a newly-built lounge at the side of the pub. It's going all right. We have a 150-seater function hall upstairs where we also offer bookings and catering for events.

"I was born, in Chitwan, Nepal, and I've been in the UK since 2009. I ran another restaurant, but it was a bit small and I wanted to expand into a bigger space and that's why I have come to this area."

The premises also has a game machine, pool table, television screens and a football table for customers to use.