Five of the best Indian & Bangladeshi restaurants in the region, according to a food critic

There are plenty of options when it comes to Indian and Bangladeshi restaurants in our region.

But there are so many options when it comes this eclectic food genre, it's sometimes difficult to know which high-end eatery to pick.

With that in mind, Star food critic Andy Richardson has taken the time to recommend five of the best in the region.

The list is below and includes key information, a Star rating out of 10 and links to the restaurant websites.

Please note that the list isn't exhaustive and there are of course plenty of other brilliant Indian and Bangladeshi restaurants in the Black Country, Birmingham and Staffordshire. Maybe they'll feature in our next list!?

Five of the Best Indian and Bangladeshi Restaurants in the region

Opheem, Birmingham

Aktar Islam’s Michelin-starred Opheem is truly a delight. It’s owner is striving to push the boundaries with Indian flavours and succeeds. A man with a real love affair with Indian cuisine, Aktar uses modern techniques to create sensational dishes, deserving of high praise. He’s the stand-out restauranteur and chef in this region.

Rating 10/10

Bilash, Wolverhampton

The Bilash restaurant is an institution. Established in 1982, it has won a huge number of accolades during the past four decades, from the Michelin Food Guide, AA Food Guide, Hardens Food Guide, Which Good Food Guide, The Sunday Times Food Guide, and the Financial Times. Standards are high for a traditional and refined experience with great food.

Rating 9/10

Little Bangla, Oldbury

Little Bangla is a true delight. Celebrating the brilliance of Bangladeshi food, it offers an authentic dining experience that has been recognised on the national stage. Little Bangla is a community champion that helps good causes in Langley and Oldbury and works with local schools to provide opportunities for kids. Great food and a winning ethos are the order of the day.

Rating 8/10

Malabar, Aldridge

Traditional Indian cuisine with a modern twist makes Malabar one of the best in the region. Devotees rank it better than the famed curry houses of Birmingham, on Ladypool Road. Service is exceptional while dishes like the railway lamb madras are a real stand-out. Malabar offers a takeaway service though the sit-down experience with signature dishes is a genuine must.

Rating 8/10

Simla Indian Takeaway, Darlaston

The regional winner for Takeaway Of The Year in the 11th English Curry Awards, Simla is a takeaway that punches above its weight. Featuring dishes from across the Indian sub-continent, chefs use the finest ingredients and an authentic blend of spices that remain true to the regional dishes of India and Bangladesh. Well-loved classics combine with new tastes with Chef’s Specials a highlight.