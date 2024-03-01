Headliners for city music festival this summer are announced

Metropolis Music's first Centenary Square Summer Series will run from August 23 to 26 taking in the August Bank Holiday weekend.

There will be a capacity of 4,999 each day.

The Streets, Jungle, Cian Ducrot and Ocean Colour Scene have all now been confirmed as headliners for the festival.

The outdoor concert series will transform Birmingham’s iconic Centenary Square into a hub of live music, bookended by headline artists from the city.

The series features a diverse supporting cast of international and local artists, booked in collaboration with BBC introducing.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, March 8 at 10am via CentenarySquareSummerSeries.com

Kicking off the series on the Friday are multi-award-winning and Birmingham-raised The Streets.

The Streets

Since their breakthrough in 2002 with the Mercury Prize-nominated 'Original Pirate Material,' frontman Mike Skinner has established himself as a prominent voice that resonates with society.

Spanning across five albums and one mixtape, Skinner explores the intricacies of everyday life and reimagines them by cutting commentary from the perspective of an everyman with finesse.

Hot off the back of their Brit nomination for group of the year, Jungle will bring their forward-facing hybrid of disco, soul and hip hop to headline Saturday night on Centenary Square.

Originating as a production duo from Shepherds Bush, their self-titled breakthrough debut album became an instant classic, leading to a Mercury Prize nomination, which they followed with the album ‘For Ever’ before amplifying their success with ‘Loving In Stereo’ and new album ‘Volcano’.

Opening proceedings is emerging Birmingham-born neo-soul musician, Ella More.

The main support for the night comes from METTE, a multi-disciplinary artist born in Minnesota and based in Los Angeles, who has recently featured on Later... with Jools Holland.

Irish singer-songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Cian Ducrot will headline on Sunday.

The classically trained Cork native will play songs from his number one debut album ‘Victory’ including the gold-certified hit ‘All For You’.

South London’s Talia Mar will bring the pop hits in support of Cian and Holly Rolfe, a Lichfield-raised singer-songwriter who has been hand-picked by BBC Introducing.

Closing the series on the Monday is Ocean Colour Scene.

The Birmingham band will bring hits from their iconic 1996 Brit Pop album ‘Moseley Shoals’ including ‘The Riverboat Song’ and ‘The Day We Caught The Train’.

Songwriter Lucy Spraggan will support and local indie pop/rock collective Eighty Eight Miles are scheduled to open proceedings.