Stourbridge teacher heading to Crufts with her 'bonkers' Chihuahua who does little pirouettes

Rachel Berrington, aged 48, is set to be accompanied on her journey to the NEC Birmingham in March by tiny Maud – who weighs a mere 1.2kg.

Albeit small in size, Rachel’s furry friend has already had a big impact on the dog showing scene and the 16-month-old pup recently appeared as Bruiser Woods in a local performance of Hollywood hit Legally Blonde.

It is this star quality that has led Rachel, who teaches IT and law at secondary school level, to believe Maud has what it takes to go on the biggest stage of all.

She said: “She’s bonkers! She is absolutely bonkers.

“She is a tiny little dog, but she has confidence that I have never seen before.

Maud

“Typically, she will go into any situation and be totally unfazed by it.

“I often say she has a very overinflated opinion of herself. She thinks she’s amazing.