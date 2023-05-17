Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Birmingham Alex: Heathers The Musical scratching where 'Gen Z' itches with meaty black comedy

By Deborah HardimanBirmingham entertainmentPublished:

There was not an empty seat in the house for the much anticipated Heathers The Musical at Birmingham's Alexandra theatre last night.(16)

Jenna Innes as Veronica with The Heathers
Jenna Innes as Veronica with The Heathers
The Heathers cast Photo: Pamela Raith

Based on the 1980s cult high school movie classic flop starring Winona Ryder, Shannen Doherty, Lisanne Falk and Christian Slater, the black comedy script is enjoying something of a resurgence with a re-working of the stage rock musical.

Despite being little known to anyone aged over 20 here, this tale of a cruel but popular group of schoolgirls who rule the roost at the fictitious Westerburg High in Ohio is very much on the radar of teens as a result of social media networks.

And they turned out in droves with some of the audience dressed in similar fashions as the young and super-talented leading cast members Jenna Innes as Veronica, Verity Thompson as Heather Chandler and Jacob Fowler as Jason 'JD' Dean who were in fine voice.

The Heathers cast Photo: Pamela Raith

As the plot thickens, it doesn't take long for the storyline and the music to pick up and run with some very meaty themes some watching may find uncomfortable including suicide, crime, mental health, sexuality and bullying.

All were given some fairly well thought out treatment with lines sprinkled with much humour by the production duo Laurence O’Keefe and Kevin Murphy. Although being over 30-years-old, judging by the majority age range watching, it the story is clearly scratching where Gen Z - those born between the late 1990s and early 2010s - are itching and theatres are listening to them.

At the final curtain the audience was on its feet to applaud the polished performance and the life lesson that "it might kill to be a nobody, but it’s murder being a somebody".

Heathers The Musical runs at the The Alex off Suffolk Queensway until Saturday(20).

For tickets which start from £22.50 see via website atgtickets.com/Birmingham

Birmingham entertainment
Entertainment
Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News