Cadbury World is open again and there's pantomime fun ahead

Cadbury World is set to reopen and there's pantomime fun

After a month-long closure, the Bournville-based attraction will welcome guests through the doors again and has revealed that its enchanting Cinderella pantomime will return for visitors to enjoy.

Families can expect plenty of laughter and audience participation during the 15-minute show as they help Cinderella escape her wicked stepsister and find her very own Prince Charming.

She will be helped by her best friend Buttons and Freddo, with the show running several times a day on weekends until February 5.

Elsewhere in the attraction, guests will be able to discover the amazing world of Cadbury through an assortment of chocolatey zones.

Families can catch the talented chocolatiers in action in the Chocolate Making zone and practice their piping skills in the Have A Go zone, before heading to the 4D Chocolate Adventure zone to experience the sensation of riding on the Crunchie rollercoaster and diving into a pot of liquid Cadbury Dairy Milk in an unmissable cinematic experience.

With so much more on offer, including taking a magical journey through the chocolatey land of Beanville on the Cadabra ride and chasing Creme Eggs in the interactive Purple Planet, Cadbury World offers a memorable and fun-filled day out for the whole family.

Diane Mitchell, marketing manager at Cadbury World, said: “We’re delighted to welcome guests back to enjoy everything Cadbury World has to offer, our team will be on hand throughout the attraction to ensure that all of our visitors have a day that’s choc-full of fun!

“Our Cinderella pantomime has been hugely popular over the festive period so we hope our guests over the next couple of weeks will enjoy the last few runs of the production.”