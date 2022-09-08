Notification Settings

Musicians from UK and overseas heading to Birmingham International Tattoo

Musicians from UK and overseas heading to Birmingham International Tattoo

By Lisa O'Brien

Musicians from Poland, France, England, Scotland and Wales will be heading to Birmingham International Tattoo this weekend.

What the grand finale will look like
The event will feature over 1,200 performers at Resorts World Arena.

A parade unlike any other, the 2022 Birmingham International Tattoo brings together massed marching bands, pipes and drums, and exciting displays including the Inter-Service Field Gun Competition, dog-racing during the British Flyball Association competition, plus massed dancers.

They will all join forces for over three hours of pageantry and spectacle.

And organisers say the event will have a spectacular grand finale.

Featuring over 1,000 performers, including the Parade of the Massed Standards, as well as the Royal Air Force Cosford Queen’s Colour and Escort, the Tattoo will certainly be cause for plenty of celebration and pride.

The event includes the traditional Land of Hope and Glory, The Evening Hymn, led by the Tattoo guest vocalists, and joined by The Lone Piper in this fantastic celebration of pomp and pageantry.

Tickets are still available, priced between £20 and £35, with reduced prices for children and senior citizens.

Tattoo producer Norman Rogerson said: “The Tattoo this weekend will be one of the final events to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee and will put Birmingham once again on the map as a host of another international event following the Commonwealth Games.”

The event will take place on Saturday at 6pm and Sunday at 2pm.

Visit birminghamtattoo.co.uk to book online or for further details on all the performers, or you can book tickets by calling 0344 338 8000.

