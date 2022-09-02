Here's when the German Market returns to Birmingham this year

The countdown is on until the German Market returns to Birmingham

Now, Birmingham City Council has announced the date when the famous Frankfurt Christmas Market will return to bring some festive cheer back to the city centre in the run up to Christmas.

The German Market will return for its 22nd year in Birmingham on November 3 and will run until December 23, with stalls selling a tempting array of food and drink, traditional toys, ornaments and gifts.

Taking over Victoria Square and New Street, it will open at 10am daily and close at 9pm, bringing with it the festive aroma of hot gluhwein, schnitzel and spicy sausage.

The only exception is Remembrance Sunday on November 13, when it will open at 1pm and run until 9pm.

The big wheel and ice rink is also due to return to Centenary Square and run from November 3 until January 8 between 10am and 10pm, except on Christmas Day. Find out more and book tickets online at iceskatebirmingham.co.uk/.