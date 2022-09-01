Stars in concert to celebrate Fame series 40th anniversary

Valerie Landsburg with Lee Curreri

The timeless soundtrack of the lives of students putting their heart and soul into training at New York's famous High School for the Performing Arts to become stars will be celebrated in three special reunion concerts on September 8-10.

Stars of the series Valerie Landsburg, Lee Curreri, Carlo Imperato, P.R. Paul (Montgomery), Cynthia Gibb, Jesse Borrego, and Loretta Chandler will take fans on a musical trip down memory lane with performances of the theme tune and other hits Hi-Fidelity, Friday Night and Starmaker.

Fame was a phenomenon when it was aired on BBC One in the 1980s after Top of the Pops. It was adapted from the movie and also evolved into a touring stage musical show.

Valerie, who played Doris, says: “Together we all go back in time and feel like teenagers all over again. In the 1980s people laughed and cried with us. We have all shared so much together. There is something very special about coming back to the UK for these concerts.

"I was sent to London to do press for Fame in 1982. I was bowled over by the effect the show had in the UK. None of us had any idea. Coming back again to perform feels like a perfect circle back to these roots with the fans.”