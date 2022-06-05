Big crowds flock to UK Games Expo at NEC

UK Games Expo

Families took time out from national celebrations for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee to attend the popular show over the weekend held in the convention centre, in Birmingham, and the nearby Hilton Hotel.

It was launched 16th show and is the largest hobby games convention in the UK.

UK Games Expo Ltd said it had been a "fabulous entertainment" for the crowds. A spokesman said: "The Queen's 70th anniversary didn't dampen the huge turnout at the UK Games Expo at the NEC.

"People from all round the country and Europe came to show off their latest board game and card based games. With family zones tournament play for the most devote gamers it really is a show that has so much to offer from game workshops and panel seminars to role playing games.