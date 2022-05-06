Elf is coming to Birmingham

The show with be at Resorts World Arena, Birmingham from December 22-23.

The show features Santa’s flying sleigh, audience snowball fight, indoor snowstorm, a giant candy cane journey from the North Pole, aerial cirque stars and giant tv screens so you don’t miss any of the spectacle.

The festive spectacular will feature West End star Steven Serlin stepping into the big floppy shoes of Will Ferrell to play Buddy the Elf.

Comedy star Jordan Conway also stars in a multitude of zany characters.

TV’s ‘Birds Of A Feather’ comedy actor Charlie Quirke plays the cop and Kelly Banlaki returns as the leading lady playing Buddy’s love interest, Jovie the elf.

The Christmas Spectacular production features a book written by Bob Martin and Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers and Hairspray) and an original score of great songs by Matt Sklar and Chad Beguelin that has delighted audiences on Broadway and the West End.

Producer and Director Jon Conway said: “This is the fourth year we have presented this epic version of the Broadway and Hollywood hit as part of the World’s Biggest Pantomime brand.

"Elf is always one of the most popular Christmas films and ‘Buddy The Elf’ a truly iconic character. We are returning to some venues and have made the show even bigger and better with new features to make it a really thrilling experience.

"We are keenly aware of the economic climate and are one of the few shows to have reduced our prices from Elf’s last visit for an affordable family outing! One of the best sights is the audiences dressing up for the show, especially the dads in elf Christmas sweaters! This is an unmissable Christmas treat.”