Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

New Orleans jazz star to play West Midlands

By Mark AndrewsBirminghamBirmingham entertainmentPublished: Comments

American jazz musician Trombone Shorty is to perform in the West Midlands next month.

Trombone Shorty is appearing in Birmingham
Trombone Shorty is appearing in Birmingham

The New Orleans trombonist and trumpeter, who has performed at the White House and collaborated with Prince, Lenny Kravitz, Mark Ronson, Bruno Mars, Pharrell Williams and Stevie Wonder, will open his four-date UK tour at the O2 Academy 2 in Birmingham on May 20.

Shorty, real name Troy Andrews, counts former president Barack Obama among his fans, and has toured with the Rolling Stones and Red Hot Chilli Peppers.

He was just four years old when he performed at New Orleans Jazz Fest with Bo Diddley, and was leading his own brass band by the age of six. He has released four chart-topping studio albums.

Birmingham entertainment
Entertainment
What's On
Music
Birmingham
Local Hubs
News
Mark Andrews

By Mark Andrews

@MAndrews_Star

Senior news writer for the Shropshire Star specialising in in-depth features and commentary, investigative reporting and political matters.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News