Assistance dog Questa takes the Scruffts title for Highley at Crufts

Scrufts Winner Hazel French and her dog Quester at Crufts . Photo: Jason Skarratt/ Flick.digital

Five-year-old golden retriever/labrador cross Questa is owned by Hazel French from Highley, near Bridgnorth, who praised her for giving her a new lease of life.

Questa was one of four crossbreed finalists in the national Scruffts competition, supported by pet food makers James Wellbeloved. Hundreds of dogs competed in qualifying heats around the country, with 24 dogs and their owners making it through to the semi-finals before the finals, both held on Saturday.

As an assistance dog Questa helps Hazel with everything.

Hazel said: “I think Questa is an extra special dog. The way she always keeps an eye on me and is always there for me is wonderful. I got Questa as an assistance dog when she was 16 months old.

"I suffer with severe brittle asthma and osteoporosis and needed help around the home. Thanks to her I have now got a lot of friends in the doggy fraternity - she has given me a new lease of life. I am very proud of her.”

Together, they take part in Kennel Club Rally and have started to compete in heelwork to music too. In Highley, Questa also helps to pick up rubbish from the village, and is well known by everyone there.

Together, Questa and Hazel also raise money for canine partners, collecting more than £7,000 to date.

Entrepreneur Jenny Campbell judged the four finalists alongside Mark Beazley, chief executive of The Kennel Club, looking for qualities such as good character, health and temperament with people and other dogs.

The Scruffts Family Crossbreed of the Year competition is run by The Kennel Club, which organises Crufts, and caters exclusively for dogs whose parents are of two different breeds, or a mixture of several breeds.

Other finalists were Sir Duke the Romanian rescue owned by Clare Gallacher from Osgathorpe, Leicestershire; Teddy owned by Louise Jacobs from Colchester, Essex and Edith the Saluki greyhound and whippet cross, owned by Michael Clement from Horley, Surrey.

As well as the Scruffts Crossbreed Family Dog of the Year title, Questa, received a year’s supply of healthy hypo-allergenic dog food from James Wellbeloved.

Its European brand manager, Sonja Hartomo said: "Huge congratulations to Questa and Hazel on becoming Scruffts champions. James Wellbeloved is very proud to be exclusive supporters of this wonderful competition which celebrates the nation’s most fabulous crossbreed dogs.